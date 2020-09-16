Pastor Ricky Offers New Fusion Of Gospel Music

Gospel Reggae Album Brings The Faith In A Unique Way

Minister and gospel artist Pastor Ricky is bringing his love for God and humanity in his newest album. “Blessed to be a Blessing” is a mix of genres and full of peace and harmony.

“Blessed to be a Blessing” fuses together five music genres to create a unique musical experience. They included Afro, Calypso Soca, Mento, Worship, and Reggae. Each song will move the spirit of listeners and make them sing. Pastor Ricky also collaborated with other gospel artists on the album, creating an array of talent. There are songs on the album about the Coronvirus pandemic and an Intercession Prayer track. The album is available on streaming platforms.

Pastor Ricky is the Pastor of Kingdom Connection Outreach Ministries. His love for music and God have combined to make beautiful songs that inspire people. Pastor Ricky released his first album in 2019, titled “From the Dance Hall to the Church Hall.”

To listen to more of his music, or for interested parties to reach out to Pastor Ricky for an interview on their site, podcast, or radio show, can make contact via the information provided below.

For more music by Pastor Ricky, please visit: https://www.reverbnation.com/pastorricky

Contact:

Pastor Ricky

Roy Ricardo Payne

rickypayne1@yahoo.com

Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pastorrickymusic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/pastorrickymusic

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5eRB9mtFc8voiFeIBlj1lF?si=lsnIUmxGRvud9EwMzoOr3Q

Media Contact

Company Name: Pastor Ricky

Contact Person: Roy Ricardo Payne

Email: Send Email

Phone: 301-768-1220

Country: United States

Website: https://www.reverbnation.com/pastorricky







