Gospel Reggae Artist King Swazo Releases New Single “Big Things”

Isaac Benson: King Swazo

Gospel reggae artist King Swazo has just released a fun new music video for his hit single Big Things (Jah Love). This song has a refreshing sound that can brighten up your mood within the first few seconds. It is a reggae track that has a touch of a pop sound, making it a hit for music fans of all genres.

King Swazo, also known as Isaac Benson, is a musician from Nigeria. He started making music in 2009 and began his career as an R&B artist. After some experience in the music industry, he realized he wanted to make gospel music to spread the positive messages God has to offer, but he also wanted to introduce that message to a new generation. That is why he decided to add the reggae sound to his gospel lyrics.

The music King Swazo makes is a breath of fresh air in the reggae world. He has found a way to make gospel music more appealing to a younger generation of music lovers. King Swazo wants to continue using his platforms to spread good news. He does that by putting a positive view on subjects we are already talking about.

Big Things (Jah Love) by King Swazo

King Swazo takes us right to the streets of Dubai for the setting of his new music video, Big Things (Jah Love). There isn't a cloud in the sky and the flowers are blooming all over the city, creating a setting as beautiful as the music.

Friends have joined King Swazo to have fun with their dance moves for this video. Nobody is taking themselves seriously, and everybody is having a great time dancing to the music. Only a few lines into the song and you will want to be up dancing with them too.

While many musicians are using their time in the spotlight to increase their income, King Swazo has a different mission in mind. He wants to create music that will heal your soul and help you see things in a more positive light. There is so much beauty in the world and he wants to help everyone see that through music.

Big Things (Jah Love) is a song you will want to have on repeat. Check it out for yourself on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZerpSWCUe8

To find out more about what King Swazo is up to next, go follow his Instagram page at: http://www.instagram.com/kingswazo/

Media Contact

Company Name: PRshouts

Contact Person: Carlton Bynum II

Email: Send Email

Phone: (832) 302-3311

City: Houston

State: Texas

Country: United States

Website: https://PRshouts.com/







