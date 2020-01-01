Talented Reggae Artiste, OJ THAGREAT Drops New “Trumpet Sound” Single

Jamaican reggae artiste, OJ ThaGreat, preaches against injustice and systemic racism in his new single titled “Trumpet Sound,” off his upcoming EP “THAGREAT UNVEIL”

“Trumpet Sound” is the latest single off OJ ThaGreat’s forthcoming EP, titled “THAGREAT UNVEIL.” In his tradition, the reggae act aims to provoke discussions to drive positive changes in the society, transposing the trumpet’s biblical significance into a contemporary rallying cry against injustice and systemic racism. The single further reiterates the singer’s unbridled talent, tenacity, creativity, and ingenuity as he draws inspiration from events surrounding the Black Lives Matters movements.

“This track was inspired by the current chaos and uprise in racism, Martin Luther King Jr’s civil rights movement, along with my personal experience with racism while in the United States. Seeing it happen over the years and to see a repeat of it now, we need to bring awareness and state that we are tired of this - we are not sitting down anymore,” the artiste expressed.

The new song is also a celebration of the monumental moment of the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legendary Civil Rights March on Washington DC when he delivered his impactful “I Have a Dream” speech 57 years ago on August 28.

The rich lyrics of the song delivered through OJ’s ethereal vocals depict the intention of the singer as he seeks reform to the system that has seemingly favored a section of the people over the others. Expounding on the song’s meaning, OJ said, “I am not singing just for the Black race because not we alone go through struggles. The White man goes through struggles, the Chiney man, too, everybody goes through universal struggles; my music is not based just on Black struggles, it is based on humanity.”

OJ’s approach to music is unique, carving a niche in the entertainment industry for being bold and genuine with blatant depictions of the human experience and struggle. The singer, described as Jamaica’s modern musical rebel, has again crafted his latest single as his expression of hope for change.

Another track on the EP is the soon to be released “Thousand Psalms,” which as the artiste describes, imparts the spiritual strength required to emerge victorious in the battle of good over evil.

Trumpet Sound was released by Zojak World Wide digital distribution on all Streaming platforms.

About OJ ThaGreat

OJ ThaGreat was born Otis Newton Jr. to Tuffy of the twin duo Ruffy and Tuffy, the first two kids seen demonstrating impressive karate moves in the 1978 landmark reggae movie “Rockers.” OJ grew up around such legendary reggae artists as Augustus Pablo, Dennis Brown, Gregory Isaacs, Bunny Wailer, and Yami Bolo, and veteran actor Carl Bradshaw.

OJ started music at a tender age, forming a singing group R.C.L.O. with his friends. He also participated in Jamaica's Cultural Development Competition (J.C.D.C.) and won gold and silver medals: https://smarturl.it/trumpetsound

