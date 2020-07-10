Jah Cure collaborates with Reggae Vibes Music to release a new single “Rock the Boat”

Talented reggae artist, Jah Cure, works with popular entertainment outfit, Reggae Vibes, as he drops a new song titled “Rock the Boat”

It is looking like good times again for reggae enthusiasts and lovers of good music across the globe as Jah Cure and Reggae Vibes Music present a new single titled “Rock the Boat.” The song has been described by many as “the oﬃcial summer 2020 reggae tune,” as it continues to rake in reviews and do good numbers on all digital platforms. The single is part of the World Rebirth Riddim project, which is available across all platforms from July 10th, 2020.

Reggae remains one of the oldest music genres in the world, with the likes of the legendary Bob Marley and Lucky Dube blessing music lovers with great, inspirational tunes on mind-blowing beats. Over the years, several talented acts have emerged to make motivational songs in the reggae genre. One artist that has seemingly stolen the hearts of music lovers, especially lovers of reggae, is Jah Cure.

Jah Cure uses his creativity and ingenuity to serve his millions of fans and music lovers across the globe with thought-provoking yet entertaining songs. His latest project that contains “Rock the Boat” is a further reiteration of the artist’s commitment to making good music that will impact the lives of people for generations.

“Rock the Boat” chronicles the interesting story of a man as he tenderly coaxes his lover to stay longer in bed with him to “rock the boat” and make up for lost time they spent apart. The sound of the song offers a visualization of a secret romantic getaway on a Caribbean island, with beautiful imagery of waves crashing on the beach, and lovers enjoying a romantic sunset together.

“This song is for summer love,” said Jah Cure.

“This is a sexy summer anthem that will make you want to sneak away to a beautiful island with your lover.” - Leigha from Rebel Creative

The release is presented with visuals created by Montego Bay native designer Anthonio of IMG Designs. Creative direction is credited to Rebel Creative. The video premiered exclusively at www.Reggaeville.com and is currently available on Youtube.

The song can be streamed online and the video can be viewed at - https://smarturl.it/JahCureRockTheBoat.

Jah Cure is available on social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, where he continues to increase his fanbase.

Media Contact

Company Name: Rebel Creative

Contact Person: Leigha A. Hager

Email: Send Email

Phone: (727) 667-9822

City: Kingston

Country: Jamaica

Website: smarturl.it/JahCureRockTheBoat







