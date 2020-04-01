LU CITY RELEASE NEW TRACK ‘SALTY’ WITH MONK MUSIC St. Lucian stars continue their rise to fame with latest release via Machel Montano Label

April 28, 2020 - Gros Islet, St. Lucia - Hot off of achieving over 1 million views on their break-out sensation ‘Movay’, St. Lucian artists Jean Atem Farah & Tylor Ryie Aguste, collectively known as ‘Lu City’, are at it again! A track for the ladies, ’Salty’ premiered on April 24th with a lyric video on the groups official YouTube channel. Salty is a feel-good pop & afro-beat fusion with heavy undertones of dancehall - an eclectic sound that Lu City has mastered over the years. With catchy lyrics and a consistent beat, it is impossible to resist the vibe and it’s sure to become a staple on the summer music scene.

The St. Lucian duo keeps moving from strength to strength gaining popularity on social media, growing their worldwide fan base, collaborating with top talent and getting noticed by heavy hitters in the music industry globally.

“Over the years, Lu City has received a lot of support and interest from brands and labels; Monk Music has offered their distribution services and we decided to give it a shot,” commented LMG Director and Executive Producer Eliot Bailey, “As unsigned artists, no matter how talented, it’s hard to get exposure to a wider audience. So, I’m hoping that through the Monk Music connections, we will continue to gain the exposure we need. The quality of our music speaks for itself, and we are certainly ready to share it with the world!”

Monk Music was created by soca legend Machel Montano, is distributed through EMPIRE Records and boasts artist affiliations like Nessa Preppy of ‘Issa Snack’ fame and Skinny Fabulous whose collaboration “Famalay” with Machel Montano & Bunjin Garlin skyrocketed to over 10 million views. It isn’t the first time Lu City has joined forces with Machel Montano & team. In 2018, after winning a Regional Music Competition hosted by Montano, Lu City went on to collaborate & perform 'Let It Go' with the soca king to an overall viewership of 80,000 people.



Having consistently released hit after hit on the music scene, the duo has plans to release even more tracks in the near future perhaps even a collaboration with an international superstar, stay tuned.

Follow @lucityoffical on instagram. For additional details or bookings, visit lucityofficial.com

