Wicked Penman To Release Futuristic Single “Wicked Fly”

The London born, Jamaican bred Dancehall/Reggae artist known as ‘Wicked Penman’ is serving another one of his unique productions with the upcoming release of ‘Wicked Fly’ the single comes from his debut EP ‘1WPM’ scheduled for late summer 2020.

Out April 24, 2020, ‘Wicked Fly’ was penned as an homage to those who came before Wicked Penman in the world of Reggae/Dancehall. Names such as the youngest ever Grammy winner from Jamaica in ‘Koffee’, her mentors ‘Protoje’ & ‘Chronixx’, ‘Bounty Killer’, ‘Beenie Man’, and the incomparable ‘Vybz Kartel’. Whilst paying his respects to those that have paved the way, ‘Wicked Fly’ also notes the importance of blazing a new sonic trail as well as offering personal anecdotes along the way. Wicked Penman’s foresight and alchemy has created a futuristic dancehall element come new wave in this his latest single.

Music has always been a part of Wicked Penman’s life. Some of his earliest memories include growing up with his grandparents in Jamaica, listening to the likes of Bob Marley, Sister Nancy, and Dennis Brown flowing through their home. As he grew into his own tastes; the likes of Mad Cobra, Lady Saw, and Super Cat records broadened his horizons. Although a lifelong lover of music, he found solace in other alternative forms of storytelling; making his ‘Wicked Penman’ abilities known as an international award-winning screenwriter with close to 50 awards to his credit.

‘Wicked Fly’ marks a little over a year of releasing songs as ‘Wicked Penman’. He knows his way with words, cadences and the moving image. This ability to tell stories across platforms is and what will always be what sets him apart. The Wicked Penman musical ethos is all about music to make you ‘Dance’, ‘Think’ and ‘Laugh’, sometimes all three converge simultaneously to give you tracks like ‘Wicked Fly’, ’Summer JAM 19’ & ‘Struggle’.

Those interested in adding new Dancehall/Reggae music to their playlists, featuring “Wicked Fly” on their site, or interviewing Wicked Penman on their podcast, video platform, or radio show can reach out via the information provided below.

