Discovered at the young age of 16 by Jessie J, Esther Eden knew that she was meant to make music. From being signed to a major music label to performing for over 40,000 people, Esther Eden has achieved some great milestones in just a few years of her entry into the music industry. Her magical voice and empowering lyrics make an ethereal combination that captivates the audience. She has released three singles from her EP 'My own Way' due to come out on 8th April 2020. Her single 'Easy' she highlights the topic of mental health and her single 'My own Way' is an upbeat tune with sassy lyrics that she belts out about going 'her own way'.



Esther Eden is highly inspired by Ed Sheeran and her mother who used to be a jazz singer And with Jessie J she was encouraged to continue songwriting. Listening to her smooth flowing voice, one can hardly believe that she took absolutely no musical training. She is currently signed to Universal Music MENA through which she released her first album “Solitaire” globally in which she wrote her own lyrics and melodies. One of her major milestones was when her single 'Is This Love' reached the top 30 on the iTunes and Anghami charts in the Middle East and India and in the top 30 on the Music Charts UK.

Esther has performed in some of the major music festivals in the UAE, sharing the stage with top artists like the Fifth Harmony, Sean Paul, Trey Songs to name a few. Her talent was nationally recognized when she became the youngest nominee for The Emirates Woman Awards under the 'Young Achievers' category in 2016. In the following years from 2017-18, she released her hit singles “Bittersweet Love” and “Blue Case”.

Esther Eden was the proof of concept for the Emirates Airlines series 'This is my Ice' which is available to view on all Emirates flights alongwith her own personal playlist.



At present, Esther Eden is busy creating music in Berlin and is a regular performer for festivals and events. She hopes to do much more touring in the coming years but for now you can listen to her new EP called “My Own Way” on April 8th, 2020 which will be available on all streaming platforms.

More information about her can be found on her website www.esthereden.com/.

