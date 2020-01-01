Chris Rudd hits #2 on iTunes reggae charts

Chris Rudd, the wanderlust, island reggae artist has hit #2 on the I Tunes reggae charts with his song “special Love” from the Amada Records compilation “World Reggae Unleashed” vol 1 (available here from I Tunes / Apple Music): World Reggae Unleashed, Vol. 1 - EP by Various Artists

The album hit number 3 after only being released for 10 hours and shot to the #2 spot only 24 hours after the album’s release. The smooth reggae sound of the album is much needed in today’s music culture, bringing positive vibes and lyrics to the world.

Chris Rudd has had quite a big boost in the last 3 months since signing with Hood and Associates (a Universal Music Group Distribution via In Grooves). he teamed up with label President Ditch hiring him to direct and co-produce his new music video for “My Love, Your Love” (see earlier press release on Abnewswire) which was a lavish music video shoot, that closed down parts of Venice Beach, California. He also has worldwide mainstream distribution via Universal Music Group Distribution / In Grooves, which will release his music in over 75 countries and all digital platforms. (stream Chris Rudd’s first release via Hood And Associates on Spotify.

He has been spending countless hours in the recording studio to get as much music done as possible and has taken the reggae world by storm with his unique sound and style. Chris Rudd will release the music video for “My Love, Your Love” in February 2020 which has guest stars: Bishop Don Magic Juan, Ditch, Big B, 88 Lo, Dallas, Big Marv, and more. The video was sponsored by Ditch’s clothing lines Baked Boys Club and Baked Boys Weightlifting, and Ditch’s CBD lines made by Illuminent CBD.

Chris Rudd is from the Bay Area of California. He started at age 20 and creates his own content and music himself. The artist now resides in Venice Beach, California and lives a positive, clean and sober lifestyle (he also owns a sober living home). Chris Rudd’s music is made to motivate people who have substance abuse problems into a healthy lifestyle. Chris plays multiple instruments and writes all of his songs himself as well.

Chris can be found online at www.ruddmusic.org which is currently being updated to reflect his new moves in the music scene.

The artist is also available on the Hood And Associates website under collab artists www.hoodandtalent.com.

