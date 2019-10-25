Email
article imageZimbabweans stage mass protest against Western sanctions

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Zimbabweans staged a mass protest on Friday against sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union during the despotic rule of late ex-leader Robert Mugabe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been battling to re-engage with the West since Mugabe was ousted by the military in November 2017.

His administration organised a demonstration in Zimbabwe's capital Harare, demanding the lifting of sanctions that have weighed down the country for more than two decades.

Thousands of people gathered for the event -- which was declared a national holiday -- waving posters and banners as they marched towards the national sports stadium.

Some rode on top of buses, chanting slogans.

"Sanctions are a crime against humanity," read one banner.

"ZIDERA must go," said another, referring to sanctions imposed by the United States in 2001, at the height of land reforms that saw hundreds of white-owned farms violently seized.

