Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageZimbabwe opposition members in court over election violence

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Twenty-seven members of Zimbabwe's MDC opposition appeared in court Monday on violence charges after post-election protests that triggered a security crackdown.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, declared winner of the historic first elections since the downfall of Robert Mugabe, has vowed to protect rights since his re-election but the opposition say their members have been targeted.

Police with assault rifles were on duty in the court precinct, with a truck of other officers stationed outside.

Prosectors opposed bail, saying the accused -- 19 men and eight women -- were "linked" to the deaths of six people when the army opened fire on opposition supporters protesting against alleged election fraud.

"There's more than a likelihood that they will reoffend, they will intimidate witnesses, they will interfere with evidence and they will not attend trial," said prosecutor Michael Reza.

"These are people with unfinished work business outside. The deaths of six people... are directly linked to the accused."

Defence lawyers said that among the accused was a man who had been coming out of court after another case.

Five other suspects were polling agents who had been visiting MDC headquarters to hand in polling returns and collect travel expenses, they sadded.

Six people died after troops in the capital Harare opened fire on demonstrators Wednesday, sparking an international outcry and raising grim memories of post-election repression under Mugabe.

Mnangagwa has accused the MDC -- the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) -- of fomenting the unrest, but also said he would set up an independent commission to investigate the killings.

More about Zimbabwe, Vote, Court
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Five killed, dozens shot in Chicago 'violent night'
Morocco's ancient city of Volubilis rises again
Bruce Caldwell shares details about pole vault, track and field Special
Review: Daphne Willis shows us how to 'Hustle' on new single Special
Saudi expels Canadian envoy, recalls its own over 'interference'
Trump blames California wildfires on state's environmental laws
A decade on, Olympics changed China, but not how many hoped
Essential Science: How our Sun went through the 'terrible twos'
New Canadian radio telescope opens new doors in astrophysics
1,200 tourists being evacuated from Indonesia quake islands: disaster agency