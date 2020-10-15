Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageYemen's warring sides to begin swap of over 1,000 prisoners

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The warring sides in Yemen's long conflict will exchange some 1,081 prisoners Thursday and Friday, under a deal struck in Switzerland last month, a senior rebel official said Thursday.

"The transaction will be executed, with God's help, on the scheduled dates today and tomorrow," Abdel Kader Mortaza, the rebel official in charge of prisoner affairs, said in a tweet.

"The preparations have been completed by all parties," he added.

Yemen's government, which is supported by a Saudi-led military coalition, and Iran-backed Huthi rebels resolved to swap some 15,000 detainees as part of a peace deal brokered by the UN in Stockholm back in 2018.

The two sides have since undertaken sporadic prisoner exchanges, but this week's planned swap would mark the first large-scale handover since the war erupted in 2014.

UN envoy Martin Griffiths hailed it as a "very important milestone" when the agreement was struck after a week of talks in Switzerland last month.

A spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is handling the logistics of the operation, said their teams were present at a number of different airports involved in the transfer.

"The preparations are ongoing, if everything goes as planned, we hopefully expect the release operation to take place in the coming few hours," she told AFP on Thursday morning.

Al-Masirah television, which is controlled by the Huthis, said the first group of insurgent prisoners was expected to arrive on Thursday at the international airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

The planned prisoner exchange comes after the release Wednesday of two Americans held captive in Yemen, in an apparent swap for some 240 Huthi supporters who were allowed to return home after being stranded in Oman.

The rebels also sent back the remains of a third American who died in captivity.

More about Yemen, Prisoners
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump blasts Facebook, Twitter for censoring article critical of Biden
Review: Jeremy McComb releases spitfire single 'Cotton's Gettin' High' Special
What's the latest with Thailand's protests and what comes next?
Op-Ed: Pandemic second wave worse — How’ll they screw this one up?
Trump headed for trouble — and not changing course
'Basic safety': Trenches stretch along Karabakh front
Thailand cracks down on protests with emergency powers, arrests
Review: This week’s releases follow a path of disobedience Special
Review: David Allen Buckner releases delightful country single 'I Do' Special
UK fishermen hopeful of netting late deal in EU trade talks