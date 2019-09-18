Email
article imageYemen rebels threaten strikes against Dubai and Abu Dhabi

By AFP     5 hours ago in World

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels on Wednesday threatened to attack dozens of targets in the United Arab Emirates, including in the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"We announce... that we have dozens of targets in the UAE, among them Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and that they can be targeted at any moment," Huthi military spokesman Brigadier Yahya Saree said.

The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Huthis in Yemen in an intractable five-year conflict that has devastated the country.

"If you want peace and security for your facilities, and towers made of glass that cannot withstand one drone, then leave Yemen alone," the rebel spokesman said.

The Huthis have made threats against the UAE in the past, and claimed strikes that were never confirmed by the Emirati authorities.

This week, the militia claimed it carried out devastating attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure that took out half the kingdom's production -- although Washington and Riyadh reject that, saying the assault was beyond their capabilities.

"To the Emirati regime, we say that just one operation will cost you a lot," Saree said.

"You will regret it if your leadership decides to issue instructions to its armed forces to launch any response in the coming days or weeks," Saree said.

