Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWWII bomb forces evacuation in central Berlin

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

An unexploded US aerial bomb from World War II was found in central Berlin during construction work on Friday, forcing the evacuation of surrounding city blocks, police said.

The 100-kilogramme (220-pound) explosive was unearthed on a building site near the central square of Alexanderplatz in the city's inner east.

People were being evacuated from within a 300-metre (1,000-feet) radius of the corroded bomb, which was found at a depth of about three metres (nine feet) and had an intact detonator, police said.

A bomb disposal squad was set to attempt to defuse the explosive in the evening, police said on Twitter, warning that some city trains may have to be halted temporarily.

The evacuation zone covered parts of the Alexa shopping centre, an above-ground rail line, several busy roads and some residential tower blocks.

Nearly 75 years after the end of World War II, Germany remains littered with unexploded ordnance, a legacy of the Allied bombing campaign against Nazi Germany.

Berlin was subject to intense bombardment, particularly in the spring of 1945, with a third of the city's homes destroyed and tens of thousands of people killed.

Thousands of items of unexploded ordnance have since been discovered, but some 3,000 are still believed to remain buried in the city's subsoil, according to experts.

In April 2018, Berlin police defused a 500 kilogramme British bomb, forcing the evacuation of 10,000 people.

In Germany's biggest post-war evacuation to date, some 60,000 Frankfurt residents had to leave their homes in 2017 so that an unexploded 1.8-tonne British bomb dubbed the "blockbuster" could be defused.

More about Germany, Bomb, WwII, Evacuation
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Brazil Supreme Court criminalizes homophobia
Pollution concern: China’s algal blooms are getting bigger
NIH Director: It's time to end 'Manels' at scientific conventions
K-pop 'Gangnam' mogul resigns as drug, sex scandals rock agency
Amazon sued over Alexa's recording of child's voice
Iran not seeking war with US, sending warning: analysts
EU says 'Russian sources' tried to undermine European vote
WHO emergency panel meets on Ebola after Uganda deaths
Only 9% of millions pledged for Notre-Dame handed over
Hong Kongers alarmed by Google translation gaffe