Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWow-ser: Japan 'Super Mario' theme park to open in Feb

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

The first ever "Super Mario" theme park will open in February, Universal Studios Japan said on Monday.

Featuring a real-life Bowser's Castle and an interactive "Mario Kart" ride, the attraction in the city of Osaka was originally planned to open in July 2020 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, with huge droves of visitors expected.

But the long-awaited "Super Nintendo World" zone at Universal Studios Japan was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic along with the Games, which will now be held next summer.

Now Nintendo fans can visit the attraction from February 4 -- although Japan's borders have been closed to almost all foreign tourists for months, with no plan yet announced to ease these restrictions.

It is the gaming giant's first foray into theme parks, and USJ calls it an "immersive land featuring Nintendo's legendary worlds, characters and adventures where guests will be able to play inside their favourite Nintendo games".

Augmented reality headsets are a feature of some rides, while a smartphone-linked wristband allows visitors to collect virtual coins and items, like in the popular Mario games. There is also a ride based on the cute green dinosaur Yoshi.

More about Japan, Nintendo, Leisure, Entertainment, Games
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Australia PM slams Chinese official's 'repugnant' tweet
White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports
Review: Matt Cornett puts fans in holiday spirit with 'Last Christmas' Special
Arab Spring: the first smartphone revolution
'The Arab Spring did not die': A second wave of Mideast protests
Essential Science: Bursting the COVID-19 bubble
Australia bush fire rips through heritage-listed island
Will Britain's establishment of national cyber force work? Special
'World's loneliest elephant' lands in Cambodia, greeted by Cher
Wounded flood hospitals after Ethiopia PM declares Tigray victory