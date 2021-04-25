By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World Reports and gut-wrenching images emerging from New Delhi’s overrun hospitals and cremation sites present a clearer picture of exactly how seriously Covid-19 is ravaging India. An international effort is now underway to help India through this crisis. With hospitals unable to find beds, ICUs full, and no access to tests, medicine, and oxygen, the country of 1.4 billion people is sinking beneath the weight of a tsunami of infections. Through all the heartbreak and sheer desperation going on in India - the rest of the world has been divided into two opposing camps. The other camp is led by the World Health Organization (WHO), which points to India, asking that the rest of us prioritize our actions in response to the country's urgent need. Sights you never thought you’d see. An oxygen tanker with police escorts. More precious than gold. #india #covid19 pic.twitter.com/6hkTiH8iLF — Yogita Limaye (@yogital) April 25, 2021 Putting aside differences in a humanitarian crisis A number of countries have put aside their political differences, reports And the response by the leaders of countries around the world is vitally important - for the simple reason that the health crises being experienced in India means that the pandemic could still get much worse without intervention. Health officials have repeatedly warned that allowing the virus to circulate unchecked increases the risk that dangerous new strains will emerge and prolong the pandemic. China and Pakistan offer to help Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said that “China is willing to provide the necessary support and help” to India, though he did not detail specific information. Suspending old rivalries, they are currently in talks with Indian health officials. Today we have sent the first of several urgent deliveries of surplus medical equipment to our friends in India to help provide life-saving care for vulnerable Covid patients. No-one is safe until we are all safe. pic.twitter.com/HOudeYv86c — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) April 25, 2021 The Pakistani government is sending medical equipment to its arch-rival. “As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi-PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs, and related items,” a government spokesperson said. The social welfare organization - Edhi Foundation - is also ready to send a fleet of 50 ambulances manned by Pakistani health professionals to help in India’s pandemic response. They are awaiting clearance from the Modi government. Germany and France also help Germany has sent 23 mobile oxygen generation plants for use in military units tending to Covid-19 patients. They’re expected to arrive in India this week. French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed readiness to support India through the crisis, although specific details on how France will help have not been revealed. India's surge has seen it add about 350,000 cases and 2,600 deaths a day, and the healthcare system has been pushed to breaking point Maude BRULARD, AFP The United Kingdom The UK's first consignment of aid to India has already left the country - and includes 495 oxygen concentrators - which can extract oxygen from the air when hospital oxygen systems have run out - as well as 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators, reports the "We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against Covid-19," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. India has seen a devastating new wave of Covid infections in the past week, with bodies piling up outside hospitals inundated with cases Gagan NAYAR, AFP Saudi Arabia and Singapors Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health sent 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen on April 24 via the Indian-owned shipping companies Adani Group and Linde. The tanks are headed to the Port of Mundra. The Indian Air Force picked up four cryogenic oxygen tanks donated by Singapore on April 24. The United States Following calls to the White House from Indian officials and the Serum Institute of India (SII), the federal government says it will immediately provide raw materials for vaccines to Indian vaccine manufacturers. The US will lift export controls on raw materials for vaccines that were put in place in February. The US will also provide medical equipment and protective gear. The Biden administration is also sitting on 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which has yet to be approved by health regulators. It is possible the stockpile will be redirected to India. The US has also previously provided $5.9 million in Covid-19 relief to India. The tragedy unfolding in India is the very thing health officials and epidemiologists have been warning us about the COVID-19 pandemic - We are now watching the worst-case scenario unfold - overrun hospitals, crematories working around the clock, and people begging on social media for help.With hospitals unable to find beds, ICUs full, and no access to tests, medicine, and oxygen, the country of 1.4 billion people is sinking beneath the weight of a tsunami of infections.Through all the heartbreak and sheer desperation going on in India - the rest of the world has been divided into two opposing camps. Following calls to the White House from Indian officials and the Serum Institute of India (SII), the federal government says it will immediately provide raw materials for vaccines to Indian vaccine manufacturers. The US will lift export controls on raw materials for vaccines that were put in place in February. The US will also provide medical equipment and protective gear.The Biden administration is also sitting on 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which has yet to be approved by health regulators. It is possible the stockpile will be redirected to India. The US has also previously provided $5.9 million in Covid-19 relief to India.