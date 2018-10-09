Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWorkers injured in Bosnia oil refinery blast: report

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

An explosion at a Russian-owned oil refinery in Bosnia slightly injured eight workers late Tuesday, local television reported citing officials.

The blast at the plant in the northern town of Brod, on the border with Croatia, occurred around 9:30 pm (1930 GMT), RTRS television reported, citing the head of the municipality, Ilija Jovicic.

The cause of the explosion at Bosnia's sole oil refinery, which sparked a fire, was not immediately known.

Firefighters were sent to the scene and brought the blaze under control, RTRS reported.

Eight workers, who sustained minor injuries, were treated by the local health centre, its head Zoran Predojevic told RTRS.

The Russian state-controlled Zarubezneft oil company holds a majority stake in the Brod refinery, which can handle up to 1.2 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

More about Bosnia, Russia, Energy, Oil, Accident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Florida Panhandle bracing for'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
Rift threatens Catalonia's separatist government
Nikki Haley resigns as Trump's UN ambassador
Hurricane Michael is now a very dangerous Category 3 storm
Derren Brown talks about 'Sacrifice' special on Netflix, success Special
Israel must continue Syria strikes despite S-300 delivery: Netanyahu
First Vespa electric scooter to cost more than $7,000
Edible marijuana products are still illegal in Canada
Q&A: Time to reform Canada's data privacy laws? Special
Aurora Cannabis plans NYSE listing by end of the month