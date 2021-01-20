Woolly mittens, a big skirt and hugs: eye-catching inauguration moments

Security was intense and the atmosphere muted without a large crowd, but Joe Biden's inauguration still threw up some lighter moments.

- Bernie's mittens -

Veteran left-winger Bernie Sanders, 79, was one of the scattering of guests, and the senator from Vermont made an instant impact on social media.

Huddled up on a folding chair, with arms crossed, wearing huge knitted mittens and a green coat to ward off the wintery conditions, Sanders watched his former rival become president.

Sanders, who arrived carrying a large brown envelope, was compared to a grandfather stopping in at the inauguration on the way to the post office, or perhaps he was off to pick up a doctor's prescription.

His wife Jane O'Meara Sanders embraced the look -- tweeting "Vermont jacket, Vermont gloves, Vermont common sense!"

Vogue declared that "nothing looks as good on him as his signature anti-fashion style."

- Lady Gaga's skirt -

Dressed for the weather -- Bernie Sanders provoked jokes and amusment for his appearance at Joe Biden's inauguration Brendan SMIALOWSKI, AFP

Once all the guests were seated and well wrapped up, Lady Gaga was escorted down the stairs wearing a ball gown with a billowing red skirt to sing the national anthem.

The pop star's fashion statement -- designed by Schiaparelli -- was quickly hailed as the perfect outfit... to ensure social distancing.

- Super-sized Bible -

Joe Biden is sworn-in, using his family Bible Andrew Harnik, POOL/AFP

For his swearing in, Joe Biden put his left hand on his family Bible, an extra-large version which fascinated internet users.

Some wondered if it was printed in a big font to help Biden, aged 78, read it.

CNN said the five-inch (13 centimeter) thick Bible has been in the Biden family since 1893, with the new president also using it at his swearing-in ceremonies as vice president in 2009 and 2013.

- A cowboy at the podium -

Country star Garth Brooks sings at the inauguration ceremony Kevin Dietsch, POOL/AFP

After the inauguration, country music star Garth Brooks -- wearing blue jeans and a shiny belt buckle -- sung a solemn rendition of "Amazing Grace."

Perhaps forgetting the pandemic for a moment, he then put his cowboy hat back on and ran around without a mask to greet various dignitaries before diving into a hug with former president George W. Bush.