article imageWomen take to Honduran streets en masse to protest president's reelection

By AFP     9 hours ago in World

Hundreds of women protested Thursday in Honduras against Juan Orlando Hernandez, who is preparing to begin his second presidential term Saturday after winning November's disputed vote.

In commemorating the Day of the Honduran Woman, some 1,000 women protestors marched in Tegucigalpa, demanding leftist candidate Salvador Nasralla be declared the winner.

Some carried crosses emblazoned with the names of those who died in protests that erupted following the November elections, with thousands taking to the streets claiming Nasralla's victory.

The leader of the Honduran Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship in the past election, Manuel Zelaya (C), leads a protest outside Congress against the reelection of Juan Orlando Hernandez
ORLANDO SIERRA, AFP

Hernandez narrowly won the contentious vote over Nasralla, prompting supporters of the leftist Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship to take to the streets in protest.

Manuel Zelaya, who was overthrown in 2009 and now coordinates the opposition alliance, marched alongside the women and called on the populace to protest Saturday's inauguration ceremony.

