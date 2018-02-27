Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWoman killed by lion at S.Africa game lodge

Listen | Print
By AFP     10 hours ago in World

A 22-year-old woman was mauled to death by a lion on Tuesday at a private game lodge close to South Africa's capital Pretoria, local media reported.

The victim was attacked by the lioness near Hammanskraal, roughly 45 kilometres (30 miles) north of Pretoria around 0900 GMT, the local Rekord newspaper reported citing the emergency services.

"When Netcare 911 paramedics arrived at the scene, bystanders had initiated (resuscitation). Tragically, the victim had sustained severe injuries and she died at the scene," Nick Dollman, spokesman for the Netcare 911 ambulance service, told the paper.

Netcare 911 confirmed the incident on its Twitter account.

Police were investigating, Dollman added.

Earlier this month a suspected poacher was mauled to death and eaten by a pack of lions close to South Africa's famed Kruger National Park.

More about Safrica, Animal, Accident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Rakuten to build new blockchain-based loyalty system
Aurora Cannabis signs deal to supply Shoppers Drug Mart
TCL positive about reception of Blackberry KeyOne
Czech release of Syrian Kurdish leader triggers outrage in Turkey
Icy Europe, balmy North Pole: the world upside down
Trump son-in-law Kushner loses top security clearance
Review: Kasey Tyndall rocks on 'Between Salvation and Survival' album Special
Top US court grapples with email warrant reaching across borders
Dealing with falling demand in the electricity sector isn't easy
Crude oil prices dip in anticipation of inventory data release