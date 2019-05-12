The #BCWildfire Service is responding to the Lejac wildfire located 5 km east of the community of Fraser Lake. The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako is in the process of implementing evacuation alerts and orders for some areas. They will be posted here: https://t.co/ZfwgNIQUhB pic.twitter.com/59I4f2cOjL

The Fire Danger Rating is currently moderate-high across most of the province, meaning forest fuels are drying and there is an increased risk of fires starting. Anyone heading into the outdoors this weekend is advised to be cautious and do their part to help avoid #BCWildfire. pic.twitter.com/JPzctWADgB