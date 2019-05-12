The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire was discovered Saturday afternoon, and quickly spread to 260 hectares (642.4 acres) by Saturday night. The fire is just west of Prince George, roughly 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from Fraser Lake.
The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako issued a state of emergency
Saturday night and ordered the evacuation of an area near the community of Lejac, while an evacuation alert is in place for residents in parts of Lejac near Highway 16.
“At this time the fire is suspected to be human-caused,” said B.C. Wildfire Service spokeswoman Molly Blower, according to the Vancouver Sun.
Blower said 20 firefighters are on site, aided by air tankers. More resources are being called in as the blaze has swelled in size. She added that the fire is suspected to be human-caused. Another wildfire, about a hectare in size, broke out Saturday east of Prince George near Giscome.
B.C. Hydro reported transmission equipment failure caused by the fire has left about 20,000 customers without power.
The areas affected included Fraser Lake, Prince Rupert, Houston, and Smithers.
Since Thursday last week, B.C. has been basking in the warmth from plenty of sunshine brought about by a strong ridge of high pressure. Several record-breaking temperatures were recorded along the South Coast and Vancouver Island.
The province's record high temperatures
are also keeping pace with the fire danger levels. On Saturday, most of the province was at Level 3, which is moderate, but there are growing sections that have crept up to Level 4, or High. According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the five ratings are 1, very low; 2, low; 3, moderate; 4 high danger; and 5, extreme danger.