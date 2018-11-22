Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWife of UK scholar jailed in UAE blames London

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The wife of a British scholar who was sentenced to life for spying in the United Arab Emirates accused the Foreign Office on Thursday of ignoring her pleas for help.

The sentencing of 31-year-old Matthew Hedges on Wednesday shocked Britain and put political pressure on Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Britain views the UAE as a strategic Middle East ally which it supplies with arms.

Hedges's wife Daniela Tejada said upon her return from Dubai that the Foreign Office was putting its diplomatic interests above those of an innocent citizen who was placed under arbitrary arrest.

"I got the impression that they were putting their interests with the UAE above a British citizen's rightful freedom and his welfare and his right to just a fair trial, just to freedom," Tejada told BBC Radio's Today programme.

"They were stepping on eggshells instead of taking a firm stance."

Hedges was detained at Dubai airport on May 5 while researching the UAE's foreign and internal security policies after the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011.

Hunt began to speak out about the case after Hedges's family went public with news of his arrest in October.

The scholar was released on bail on October 29 and top British officials appeared stunned by Wednesday's court decision.

Prime Minister Theresa May told a session of parliament she was "deeply disappointed" and instructed the Foreign Office to "continue to press this matter at the highest level with the Emiratis".

Hunt himself issued a statement minutes after the sentencing saying he was "deeply shocked".

Tejada said she pleaded with the Foreign Office to force the UAE to release Hedges from solitary confinement throughout his pre-trial detention.

"They just disregarded my requests. They said that it wasn't part of their job, that it wasn't part of their duty."

Her voice broke down several times as she described the fear that gripped her husband during the sentencing.

"He was very, very scared when he was standing in front of the judge," said Tejada.

"He started shaking when the translator told him the sentence. He actually had to ask to double-check if he had heard right."

More about Britain, UAE, Diplomacy, Trial, Rights
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Khashoggi murder: Trump ignores US leverage over Riyadh
Increasing lithium-ion battery power with nano-sponge
Silent plane with no moving parts makes 'historic' flight
Five dead, 18 hurt as car rams into children in China
Two new coins fight it out after Bitcoin Cash hard fork
S. Korean cult leader jailed for raping followers
Help wanted: Tijuana offers Central American migrants a job
Review: Jonathan Jackson delivers superb acoustic show at Town Hall Special
Haiti gripped by tension as president stays out of sight
Canadians going to cannabis expo in Las Vegas detained at border