article imageWife of ex-Malaysian PM arrested by anti-graft agency

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Rosmah Mansor, the flamboyant wife of Malaysia's former prime minister, was arrested Wednesday by the country's anti-graft agency over a multi-billion-dollar scandal.

"Rosmah has been arrested," her lawyer K. Kumaraendran told AFP after she was questioned for hours at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Her husband Najib Razak, 65, has already been hit with a string of charges including corruption and money laundering and is out on bail following his spectacular fall from power in May elections.

The MACC in a statement said it arrested Rosmah, 66, in relation to money laundering investigations after getting approval from state prosecutors.

"Following this, Rosmah will face a number of charges," it said, adding she will be brought to court early on Thursday to be charged.

She is expected to spend the night at the MACC headquarters located in the administrative capital Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur.

