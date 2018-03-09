Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWHO reports surge in attacks on Syrian medical targets

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

The frequency of attacks on medical facilities in Syria spiked through the first two months of the year, far outpacing last year's rate, the World Health Organization said Friday.

Through January and February the United Nations health agency's monitoring mechanism verified 67 attacks that hit medical targets, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva.

That marks more than 50 percent of the 112 such attacks recorded throughout 2017, he added.

Nearly half of the strikes on medical facilities this year were recorded in Eastern Ghouta, where the government is waging a devastating offensive to retake an area it lost in 2013.

The facilities hit include 20 hospitals, 16 health facilities, two ambulance stations and one medical supply warehouse.

Lindmeier said WHO was not in a position to assign blame for any specific strike but warned that targeting medical facilities was illegal.

"Medical facilities and medical personal have special protection under the international humanitarian law," he said.

"WHO calls all parties in Syria to immediately halt attacks on medical and humanitarian personal, their means of transport and equipments as well as hospitals and medical facilities."

More about Syria, Conflict, Who
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Power partly restored after massive Amsterdam outage
Porsche: First Car Company to incorporate blockchain
Helping robots understand humans
Machine learning thwarted 'massive' Windows crypto-jacking attack
Microsoft calls for 'dialogue' on blockchain security issues
Eye imaging predicts cardiovascular risk
Robot burger flipper gets time off for upgrades
Trump bets on himself with high-stakes Kim gamble
Coinbase exchange to launch its own cryptocoin index fund
'Protectionist' Trump tariffs 'offend' Germany