WHO chief warns the worst of COVID-19 outbreak is yet to come

The head of the World Health Organization has warned that "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the coronavirus outbreak, raising new alarm bells about the pandemic just as many countries are beginning to ease restrictive measures. A number of Asian and European countries have gradually eased or relaxed their "lockdown" measures, allowing businesses to reopen and children to go back to school, all pointing to the decline in the growth of COVID-19 case counts and deaths. However, to date, the pandemic globally had infected nearly 2.5 million people and killed more than 170,000, according to data compiled by Although Tedros didn't specifically spell out why the WHO thinks the "worst is yet to come," many people point to the likely spread of COVID-19 on the African continent where health systems are far less developed. He alluded to the so-called Spanish flu in 1918 as a reference for the coronavirus outbreak. "It has a very dangerous combination and this is happening ... like the 1918 flu that killed up to 100 million people," he told reporters in Geneva, reports the @DrTedros on the World Health Organization's response to the coronavirus pandemic: "There is no secret in WHO" pic.twitter.com/2O5evCZsdd — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 20, 2020 Tedros went on to say that global solidarity and national unity is needed in order to continue fighting the virus and help limit future deaths - saying we must all take the virus on as a "common enemy for humanity" in order to defy it, he said. Please let's consider those who are dying as individuals, they are not numbers or figures. Even one life is precious," Tedros said. Tedros' comments come even as President Donald Trump In response, Tedros said: "There is no secret in WHO because keeping things confidential or secret is dangerous. It's a health issue. This virus is dangerous. It exploits cracks between us when we have differences," he said. Tedros also pointed out that U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) staffers have been seconded to work with his agency, suggesting that was a sign of WHO's transparency. "Having CDC staff (at WHO) means there is nothing hidden from the U.S. from Day One," Tedros said. "Our CDC colleagues also know that we give information immediately to anyone."