Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWho backs whom in Venezuela crisis

Listen | Print
By AFP     47 mins ago in Politics

World powers are taking sides in Venezuela's deadly power struggle, which has pitted some Western powers against Russia, China and others.

Inside the country, opposition figurehead Juan Guaido is vying to lure military commanders to switch their allegiance to him away from President Nicolas Maduro, 56.

Here is a summary of whom key players are backing, after Guaido on January 23 declared himself acting president in defiance of the leftist Maduro.

- Maduro -

- Military: Maduro through his allies controls most of Venezuela's main state institutions -- most importantly the military.

Senior officers have reaffirmed support for him, though there have been signs of wavering. A senior air force general recognised Guaido as president on February 2.

- China: Venezuela's biggest creditor, with some $20 billion dollars owed, says it opposes "external interference" by those who have recognized Guaido as leader.

-Russia: Venezuela's number two creditor also backs it militarily: In December Moscow sent two bombers and some 100 officers to Caracas for joint exercises. President Vladimir Putin has also accused the US and its allies of "interference".

- Other allies: Bolivia, Cuba, Iran, Mexico, North Korea, Turkey and Uruguay back Maduro as leader. Among the few EU powers to back him is Greece's left-wing government.

- Guaido -

- United States: US President Donald Trump quickly recognised Guaido when he proclaimed himself acting president.

- Regional powers: Latin American countries including Argentina, Brazil and Colombia followed, as did the head of the Organization of American States, Uruguayan Luis Almagro.

- European powers: Austria, Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden recognised Guaido on Monday.

- Australia and Israel are among other countries to recognise him.

- Legislature: Inside Venezuela, Maduro's opponents control just one major state body: the National Assembly, whose powers Maduro's rival National Constituent Assembly seized in 2017.

More about Venezuela, manifestaciones, Crisis, poltica, elecciones
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Pope Francis makes history with Muslim dialogue in UAE
Op-Ed: The Big Wet meets the Big Dry in Townsville
China launches world's first robot ship for sounding rockets
Review: Ben Platt will warm your heart with 'Bad Habit' song and video Special
Op-Ed: Two tweets on Venezuela and a fantasy
Bitcoin still consolidating around $3,400 before move up or down
Review: Adam Levine and Maroon 5 deliver horrible Super Bowl halftime set Special
Collection #1 hack was bad enough, what about Collection #2-5? Special
Review: Gladys Knight belts out national anthem at Super Bowl LIII Special
Obesity-linked cancers on the rise in young adults