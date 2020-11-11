Email
article imageUS warns of more China sanctions over Hong Kong moves

Listen
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The United States on Wednesday warned of further sanctions against China, which it said "flagrantly violated" Hong Kong's autonomy after the ousting of four pro-democracy lawmakers.

"Beijing's recent actions disqualifying pro-democracy legislators from Hong Kong's Legislative Council leave no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has flagrantly violated its international commitments," said Robert O'Brien, US national security advisor.

He added that the United States would continue "to identify and sanction those responsible for extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom."

