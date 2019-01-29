US President Donald Trump's national security advisor warned Tuesday of "serious consequences" if any harm comes to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

"Let me reiterate -- there will be serious consequences for those who attempt to subvert democracy and harm Guaido," Trump advisor John Bolton tweeted.

Washington has recognized Guaido as the South American country's acting president and says that leftist strongman President Nicolas Maduro should leave power.

Bolton's warning followed a request by the Maduro government's attorney general for the Supreme Court to bar Guaido from leaving the country and to freeze his assets.

Guaido has emerged as the face of increasingly organized opposition to Maduro, who retains loyalty of the armed forces, as well as backing from Russia and China.

The United States is betting heavily on Guaido and has handed him control of Venezuela's US bank accounts, barring Maduro from accessing the funds.

Guaido said on Monday that the US maneuver would stop Maduro from emptying the "coffers" if he is removed from office.

In the latest strengthening of ties between Washington and the Venezuelan opposition, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Kimberly Breier met Tuesday with Guaido's self-declared ambassador to the United States.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's new envoy Elliott Abrams was also there.

The meeting was "to discuss next steps in support of #Venezuela’s democratic transition. We stand united with all seeking democracy," Breier tweeted.

Earlier, the State Department advised US citizens to keep clear of Venezuela, citing "crime, civil unrest, poor health infrastructure and arbitrary arrest and detention of US citizens."