Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWhite House's Kushner in Jerusalem for Israeli talks

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and aide Jared Kushner was in Jerusalem on Thursday as part of a Middle East trip focused on the White House's expected plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Kushner was expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but no details were released of his schedule.

A US embassy spokeswoman confirmed he had arrived following earlier stops in Morocco and Jordan.

Kushner, accompanied by Trump envoy Jason Greenblatt and Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, is a key architect of the peace plan the White House is expected to unveil.

But the plan, previously delayed for an Israeli general election on April 9, could face further postponements due to Israeli politics.

Israel is set to hold another general election in September after Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government, and the plan is widely seen as too sensitive an issue to introduce during a political campaign.

The Palestinian leadership has also already rejected the plan, saying that Trump's moves have shown him to be blatantly biased in favour of Israel.

Those moves include declaring the disputed city of Jerusalem Israel's capital and cutting hundreds of millions of dollars in Palestinian aid.

Jordan's King Abdullah II dismisses US talk of new ideas telling Kushner a lasting Middle East...
Jordan's King Abdullah II dismisses US talk of new ideas, telling Kushner a lasting Middle East peace requires an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital
-, Jordanian Royal Palace/AFP

Jordan's King Abdullah II insisted during Kushner's visit Wednesday on the "need to intensify efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, that would guarantee the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital."

The United States is expected to roll out the economic aspects of the peace plan at a conference in Bahrain on June 25-26, but Palestinian leaders say they will not attend.

More about Israel, Palestinians, Conflict, US
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Huawei a key beneficiary of China subsidies that US wants ended
Greece's top family dynasty in bid for PM, Athens mayor
Mahathir says Malaysia will use Huawei 'as much as possible'
Repatriation from Belgium of body of DRC's Tshisekedi delayed: official
Cameras and crackdowns: Another Tiananmen 'impossible' in China
Turkey frees US scientist but tensions remain
US, Russia discuss peace plan that would end Syria's isolation
Billy Flynn celebrates birthday, to return to 'Days of Our Lives'
Review: Mike DelGuidice charms on 'Mona Lisa' video, features Kevin James Special
World's tiniest surviving baby born in California