Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWhistleblower: White House sought to conceal Trump-Ukraine call

Listen | Print
By AFP     22 mins ago in World

White House officials sought to restrict access to the transcript of a phone call between Donald Trump and the leader of Ukraine during which the US president sought help from Ukraine against a rival in the 2020 election, a whistleblower said in a complaint released Thursday.

"I have received information from multiple US government officials that the president of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election," the whistleblower, an unidentified intelligence community official, wrote in the complaint released by Congress.

The whistleblower said White House officials had expressed alarm about the gravity of Trump's call with his Ukrainian counterpart, and that they told the whistleblower that they had likely "witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain."

"In the days following the phone call, I learned from multiple U.S. officials that senior White House officials had intervened to 'lock down' all records of the phone call," the whistleblower said.

"This set of actions underscored to me that White House officials understood the gravity of what had transpired in the call," the whistleblower said in the complaint, which he or she described as a matter of "urgent concern."

"White House officials told me that they were 'directed' by White House lawyers to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system in which such transcripts are typically stored for coordination, finalization, and distribution to Cabinet-level officials," the whistleblower added.

In the transcript of the phone call released by the White House on Wednesday, Trump repeatedly asks the Ukrainian leader to help with an investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives has opened an impeachment inquiry to remove the president from office for abuse of power.

More about US, Politics, Whistleblower
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Dating app suffers data leak exposing its entire userbase Special
Airbus hit by series of cyber attacks on suppliers
Review: Alter Bridge puts on upbeat rock show in New York City Special
Two children beaten to death in India for defecating in open
Iran seizes 8.8 tonnes of narcotics destined for Europe
Brett Kissel talks 'Drink About Me,' Garth Brooks and digital age Special
Op-Ed: Zelenskiy thought his side of Trump call would not be published
More chores for Amazon's Alexa, and a new (celebrity) voice
Trump says he will continue to withhold Ukraine military aid
Top British EU official attacks 'dangerous' Johnson