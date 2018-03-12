Email
article image'Wheelchairs curling, more cooler!' says Mr. T

Listen
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Curling-mad Mr. T swung back into action Monday to support his favourite sport -- firing off a volley of tweets urging his followers to watch wheelchair curling at the Paralympics.

Mr. T, who made his name playing big-hearted toughman B.A. Baracus in 1980s TV hit "The A-Team", tweeted about his love of unfashionable curling throughout February's Winter Olympics.

The American retired wrestler is also following this month's Paralympics in Pyeongchang closely, in particular the version of curling adapted for disabled athletes.

"Wheelchair curling! This is my first time ever watching wheelchairs curling!" tweeted Mr. T, known for his gold chains and mohican haircut.

"I said it before and I'll say it again.. curling is cool fool! But wheelchairs curling, more cooler!"

Wheelchair curling is similar to curling at the Winter Olympics with one major difference -- no sweeping is allowed.

The Paralympics teams are mixed, unlike at the Olympics where there are separate male and female teams.

Wheelchair curling is similar to curling at the Winter Olympics with one major difference -- no sweeping is allowed
Thomas LOVELOCK, OIS/IOC/AFP

Mr. T also sent out a flurry of tweets to his 232,000 followers expressing admiration for the disabled athletes in Pyeongchang, such as: "I am so inspired by these Paralympians!"

"Knowing the athletes stories and backgrounds, you won't ever hear me complaining again! I would pity myself if I did," said the 65-year-old.

Ahead of the United States men's curling team's final against Sweden in the Winter Olympics, Mr. T called the players to offer his encouragement. The team went on to win their country's first ever Olympic men's curling title.

The United States are also competing at the Winter Paralympics.

