Two clubs from gas-rich Qatar, the 2022 World Cup hosts, were amongst six fined by FIFA on Thursday for non-payment of salaries to players and were warned they face a transfer ban as a consequence.

Al Arabi Sports Club were fined 30,000 Swiss francs (25,800 euros) and given a final deadline of 90 days to pay the outstanding amounts.

The club will face an automatic deduction of six points and the automatic imposition of a transfer ban for two entire and consecutive registration periods if they fail to meet the final deadline.

Al Kharaitiyat of Qatar were fined 25,000 Swiss francs and 60-day deadline. They too could face an automatic deduction of six points and the automatic imposition of a transfer ban for two entire periods.

Other clubs fined were Zamalek of Egypt and Al Jazira of the United Arab Emirates (both 25,000 Swiss francs), Mersin İdman Yurdu Spor Kulubu of Turkey (20,000) and Kuban of Russia (15,000).

Elsewhere, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee also sanctioned the Egyptian Football Association with a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs for ignoring the ban on playing friendlies between May 21 and 27 this year which was aimed at resting players ahead of the World Cup.

Egypt played an international friendly match against Kuwait on May 25.