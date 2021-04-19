Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWashington, Moscow discuss possible Biden-Putin summit

Listen | Print
By AFP     34 mins ago in Politics

Advisors to US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussed on Monday the possibility of a summit between the two amid strained bilateral relations, the White House said.

Days after the United States slapped fresh sanctions on Russia and expelled 10 Russian diplomats, Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, the White House said in a statement.

They discussed unspecified bilateral issues "as well as regional and global matters of concern," it said.

They also talked about "prospect of a presidential summit between the United States and Russia," agreeing to "stay in touch."

On April 15 the Biden administration hit Russia with new sanctions and expelled the diplomats, citing the country's interference in the 2020 elections and masterminding the Solar Winds hacking operation discovered in December which compromised thousands of US government and private sector computer networks.

Moscow retaliated by blacklisting a number of current and former senior US government security officials.

The possibility of a summit appears to be an effort to prevent further escalation of actions between the two countries, even as Washington has expressed alarm of Russian troop movements near Ukraine and its imprisonment of ailing dissident Alexei Navalny.

Putin is expected to participate Thursday in a Biden-organized videoconference on the climate, the Kremlin said Monday.

Despite mounting tensions, Russia and the United States held climate negotiations earlier this year and identified forests, nuclear energy and the Arctic as areas of cooperation.

More about US, Russia, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Canada to roll out big spending in pandemic recovery budget
Luke Benward opens up about 'Wildcat' thriller, and digital age Special
Diplo headlines Utopia LGBTQ+ festival in Isla Mujeres, Mexico
Surging German Greens name Annalena Baerbock for Merkel's crown
India locks down capital to battle virus as US hits vaccine milestone
Residents evacuated as firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze
New Zealand says it will set China policy, not Five Eyes
Review: Myles Kennedy releases vibrant animated video for 'Get Along' Special
Do we need masks outdoors? Experts weigh in
Rangers battle human encroachment in Sudan's biggest park