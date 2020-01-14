Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageVolcano erupts on ecologically sensitive Galapagos island

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Environment

A volcano erupted on an uninhabited island in the Galapagos, Ecuadorian authorities said, spewing lava on the ecologically sensitive environment.

La Cumbre volcano on Fernandina island, one of the youngest in the archipelago, began erupting Sunday evening, Galapagos National Park (PNG) officials said in a statement.

The 1,467 metre high (4,813 feet) volcano has a crack along its south-eastern flank and "a lava flow descends to the coast", PNG added.

The island is home to a number of species including iguanas, penguins, flightless cormorants, snakes and an endemic rat, and has "very important" ecological value, PNG said.

Before the eruption, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 was felt, according to the local Ecuadorian Geophysical Institute, followed by 29 aftershocks.

The volcano also erupted in June 2018.

The unique fauna of the UNESCO-listed Galapagos Islands -- located 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) east of mainland Ecuador -- helped English naturalist Charles Darwin develop his theory of evolution by natural selection.

More about Galapagos, Ecuador, Environment, Volcano
More news from
Latest News
Top News
EU to lay out trillion-euro 'Green Deal'
A photographer's search for his mother in Nazi concentration camps
Fed up Venezuelans find solace on the beach
Todd Rundgren to embark on 'The Individualist, A True Star' Tour
Healing powers of Manuka honey explored in new study
Canada yet to decide if it will pay Harry and Meghan security costs
Adam Lambert vying for 2020 GLAAD Media Award
Op-Ed: Russia’s sixth gen S70 UAV fighter is trickier than it looks
How the world discovered the Nazi death camps
Paralysis in Pristina: poll winners struggle to form coalition govt