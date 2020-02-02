Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageVirus restrictions hit Australia AFC Champions League games

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Sports

The AFC Champions League was thrown into further chaos Sunday with Australia advising fixtures due to be held in Perth and Sydney can no longer take place due to travel restrictions over the deadly coronavirus.

It follows the government on Saturday announcing that non-citizens arriving from mainland China would be barred from entering the country under measures to combat the spread of the epidemic.

Perth Glory were due to host Shanghai Shenhua on February 11 and Sydney FC face Shanghai SIPG a day later.

Football Federation Australia said it had told the Asian Football Confederation that "it will now not be possible to play matchday one in Australia as originally scheduled".

Last week, home games for Chinese clubs in the AFC Champions League during February and March were rescheduled, and will now be played as away fixtures instead.

FFA said the AFC had called an urgent meeting for Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur to discuss the situation with all stakeholders.

Australian officials have confirmed 12 cases of coronavirus in the country so far.

More about fbl, Asia, c1, Aus, chn
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Decadia terrific at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in New York Special
Tracy Young talks Grammy win, Madonna, digital age, and success Special
White House imposes immigration restrictions on six more nations
Op-Ed: Coronavirus — What’s truly dangerous and not so dangerous
How to survive coronavirus quarantine, French style
Review: Rayne Johnson melts hearts with 'Front Seat' country single Special
Philippines reports first virus death outside China: WHO
As army nears their hometown, Syrians grab last belongings
New model to estimate spread of the novel coronavirus
Protests continue in Iraq after Allawi becomes new premier