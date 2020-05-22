Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageVirus-hit Hertz declares bankruptcy in US and Canada

Listen | Print
By AFP     21 mins ago in Business

The car rental company Hertz, hard hit by the global coronavirus pandemic, has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and Canada, it announced Friday.

"The impact of COVID-19 on travel demand was sudden and dramatic, causing an abrupt decline in the Company's revenue and future bookings," Hertz said in a press release.

Hertz said it took "immediate action" to prioritize the health and safety of employees and customers and eliminate "all non-essential spending".

"However, uncertainty remains as to when revenue will return and when the used-car market will fully re-open for sales, which necessitated today's action," it said.

Its main international operating regions, including Europe, Australia and New Zealand, were not included in the US Chapter 11 filing.

Hertz had cut 10,000 jobs in North America, or 26.3 percent of its global workforce, by April 21 to save money after the coronavirus shutdowns paralysed travel and crippled the economy.

Chapter 11 is a mechanism that allows a company that is no longer able to repay its debt to restructure itself without creditors.

"The financial reorganization will provide Hertz a path toward a more robust financial structure that best positions the Company for the future as it navigates what could be a prolonged travel and overall global economic recovery," the Hertz statement said.

Hertz' franchise sites, which are not owned by the company, are also not included in the Chapter 11 proceeding.

More about US, Canada, hertz, hertz, Bankruptcy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Life imitates art in the digital series 'The Rehearsal' Special
Review: Toly Rod releases soulful 'I Don't Want This To End' single Special
Europeans, NATO urge Russia to work to save treaty dropped by Trump
US presses advancing Libya government to end fighting
80 bodies recovered, more feared dead in Pakistan plane crash
Pentagon refers questions about Saudi arms sales to State Dept.
NASA gives go-ahead for first crewed SpaceX flight on May 27
Leith Burke talks about 2020 Emmy nomination for 'EastSiders' Special
Riley Smith talks 'Chocolate,' 'Nancy Drew,' and 'True Blood' Special
Op-Ed: CDC bows to Trump and issues watered-down guidance on reopening