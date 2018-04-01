Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageVeteran Russian governor resigns over mall fire

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Aman Tuleyev, the longtime governor of Russia's Kemerovo region where a huge mall fire killed at least 64 people including 41 children last weekend, resigned on Sunday.

"I submitted my resignation letter to the Russian president," he said in a three-minute video address released by his office.

Tuleyev, who had been at the helm of the key coal-mining region since 1997, said he could no longer remain at his post with "such a heavy burden" and added that his resignation was "the only right choice".

At least 64 people -- including 41 children -- died when a huge fire ravaged a mall in the industrial city of Kemerovo in western Siberia last Sunday.

The tragedy -- in which some parents lost all their children -- plunged Russia into shock.

Many people who lost relatives have said they died because of the inaction of firefighters and police lacking the necessary equipment and skills.

Tuleyev himself came under heavy criticism for failing to visit the scene of the tragedy in the first few days or meet with angry relatives.

President Vladimir Putin had initially refused to sack the 73-year-old governor despite rare protests in the city.

Officials have said that multiple safety rules were violated, the fire alarm system was not working and staff did not follow correct emergency procedures.

More about Russia, Fire, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Ben Harper, Charlie Musselwhite soar on 'No Mercy In This Land' Special
'Out of control' space lab to become celestial fireball Monday: China
Greg Rikaart earns 2018 nomination for The Young and The Restless
Japanese women confront grim taboo by saying 'me too'
S. Korea pop stars to perform in rare N. Korea concert
Ten dead as building struck by car collapses in India
Humans walked on a Pacific coast Canadian beach 13,000 years ago
Russia releases video of second test of 'Satan 2' ICBM
Review: Mondo Duplantis sets new world junior record at 5.92 meters Special
Bitcoin price recovers slightly after dropping below $7,000