Verdict reached in George Floyd murder trial

The jury reached a verdict on Tuesday in the trial of the white former police officer charged with murder and manslaughter for the death of African-American George Floyd.

The verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin will be read in a Minneapolis courtroom at 3:30 pm Central Time (2030 GMT), the court said.

Chauvin, 45, is charged in Floyd's May 25, 2020 death, which sparked protests against racial injustice around the world and is being seen as a landmark test of police accountability.

The seven-woman five-man jury began their deliberations on Monday evening at the end of a three-week trial.