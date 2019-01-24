Email
article imageVerdict due in former Ukraine leader's treason trial

Listen | Print
By AFP     50 mins ago in World

A Ukrainian court on Thursday began delivering a verdict in the case of former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych who is on trial for treason for attempting to quash a 2014 pro-Western uprising.

The former president has been charged with high treason for asking Russian President Vladimir Putin to send Russian troops to Ukraine after he fled the ex-Soviet country.

The 68-year-old faces up to 15 years in prison but has never attended the trial and is believed to be living in Russia.

The uprising ousted Yanukovych and brought to power President Petro Poroshenko, who faces an uphill battle for re-election in March.

The authorities beefed up security around the court as judges took turns to read out their ruling.

The court in Kiev has been holding hearings on the case since 2017.

Yanukovuch faces a number of other criminal probes including over usurpation of power and using force against demonstrators.

In late 2013, the Moscow-backed president sparked massive protests when he refused at the last minute to sign an association accord forging closer ties between Ukraine and the European Union.

After Yanukovych fled, Putin revealed a special operation organised by Moscow exfiltrated the Ukrainian leader.

Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014 and supported an uprising by Russian-speaking separatists in the east of the ex-Soviet country.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine has clamed more than 10,000 lives despite repeated international efforts to forge a lasting ceasefire.

More about Russia, Ukraine, Crisis, Trial, yanukovych
