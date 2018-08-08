Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageVenezuelan opposition leader calls attack on Maduro 'staged'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader Julio Borges has denounced a purported assassination bid on President Nicolas Maduro involving an explosives-laden drone as a staged "farce."

"Neither the country nor the world believe you when it comes to this farce of an attack, we all know that it was staged to persecute and repress those of us who oppose your dictatorship," Borges wrote on Twitter.

Maduro and his government said the president had been targeted on Saturday by two flying drones each carrying a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of powerful C-4 explosives.

They have blamed a plot involving Borges, Colombia and other opposition lawmakers, financed by unnamed figures in the US state of Florida.

Borges is one of the most prominent figures of the Venezuelan opposition and a member of the Primero Justicia (Justice First) party of former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles.

More about Venezuela, Unrest, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Bitcoin price struggles back over $7,000 then dips below
Manafort defense attorneys rip into star prosecution witness
Genesis Jones talks 'With or Without You' single, Kendrick Lamar Special
Canadian UN peacekeepers return to Africa after 24 years
Theresa May, Prince William mark centenary of key WW1 battle
SpaceX uses newest Falcon 9 booster for second time
Ford introduces 'exosuits' into 15 factories
Investor says only 1 percent of Chinese EV startups will survive
German startup trials solar car that can recharge as you drive
Four more dead from Ebola in DR Congo