A Venezuelan general has been arrested over the alleged assassination attempt on President Nicolas Maduro, Attorney General Tarek William Saab said on Tuesday.

National Guard Major General Alejandro Perez Gomez appeared before a judge on Monday along with opposition politician Juan Requesens and colonel Pedro Javier Zambrano, Saab told a press conference.

To date, 14 people have been arrested and charged for allegedly taking part in the August 4 incident in which Maduro was seen reacting on live television to an off-camera explosion while he addressed a military parade in Caracas.

A second explosion was heard and then the assembled troops could be seen breaking formation and scattering in panic.

Maduro said the blasts were from explosives-laden drones sent to assassinate him.

Saab told journalists further arrests were possible.

Maduro has blamed the attack on "terrorist cells" in Florida led by a man called Osman Delgado Tabosky, whom he claims was behind the plot. The state is home to a large community of Venezuelan immigrants.

Maduro said this week that he would allow FBI agents to come to Venezuela to help investigate the alleged plot.