By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World The Venezuelan military barricaded a bridge at a key border crossing with Colombia, issuing a challenge Wednesday to a US-backed effort by the opposition to bring humanitarian aid into a nation plagued by shortages of food and medicine. Washington, Canada, Colombia, Brazil and dozens of other nations recognize interim President Juan Guaidó as the country’s legitimate president. The bridge in question is the site where officials planned to store the humanitarian aid that Guaido vowed to deliver to Venezuela. Canada has pledged $53 million in aid and the U.S. has pledged another $20 million. However, the aid squabble is just the latest battle to erupt between Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro, who has vowed to not let any aid into the beleaguered country. Maduro claims Venezuelans are not a "beggars," and equates the aid to "foreign intervention." The Venezuelan Army began blocking the three-lane bridge that connects with Colombia on Tuesday, but by Wednesday, Venezuela’s determination to stop humanitarian aid at its door was very evident. The military has added shipping containers and fuel trucks to the barricade and it has been reported that the military was Venezuelan soldiers using containers to block the Tienditas Bridge, which links Tachira, Venezuela, and Cucuta, Colombia, to prevent US aid shipments from crossing Raul Arboleda, AFP Almost 40 countries are now backing Guaido who swore himself in as president in January - stating that as leader of the country's opposition-led National Assembly party, he is the rightful leader of the country because The first aid convoys are expected to arrive at the bridge either late tonight or early Thursday morning. It is not known how the goods will be delivered to the Venezuelan people without the military's help. Ismael García, an opposition congressman from Venezuela, admits it will be difficult getting past the army and other "bad actors.: “We’re facing a very dangerous enemy,” he said. “We’ve been fighting for a long time to get humanitarian aid into the country,” García added. “People can’t even find anything to [eat] in the trash anymore.” The Associated Press is reporting the Tienditas International Bridge was blocked the day before with a giant orange tanker, two large blue containers and makeshift fencing near the border town of Cucuta, Colombian officials said.Washington, Canada, Colombia, Brazil and dozens of other nations recognize interim President Juan Guaidó as the country’s legitimate president. The bridge in question is the site where officials planned to store the humanitarian aid that Guaido vowed to deliver to Venezuela.Canada has pledged $53 million in aid and the U.S. has pledged another $20 million. However, the aid squabble is just the latest battle to erupt between Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro, who has vowed to not let any aid into the beleaguered country. Maduro claims Venezuelans are not a "beggars," and equates the aid to "foreign intervention."The Venezuelan Army began blocking the three-lane bridge that connects with Colombia on Tuesday, but by Wednesday, Venezuela’s determination to stop humanitarian aid at its door was very evident. The military has added shipping containers and fuel trucks to the barricade and it has been reported that the military was actively patrolling the Venezuela side of the bridge.Almost 40 countries are now backing Guaido who swore himself in as president in January - stating that as leader of the country's opposition-led National Assembly party, he is the rightful leader of the country because Maduro's election was a sham. The first aid convoys are expected to arrive at the bridge either late tonight or early Thursday morning. It is not known how the goods will be delivered to the Venezuelan people without the military's help. Ismael García, an opposition congressman from Venezuela, admits it will be difficult getting past the army and other "bad actors.:“We’re facing a very dangerous enemy,” he said. “We’ve been fighting for a long time to get humanitarian aid into the country,” García added. “People can’t even find anything to [eat] in the trash anymore.” More about Venezuela, Humanitarian aid, fuel tankers, bridge blocked, border cerossing Venezuela Humanitarian aid fuel tankers bridge blocked border cerossing