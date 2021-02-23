Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageVenezuela National Assembly urges expulsion of EU ambassador

Listen | Print
By AFP     43 mins ago in World

Venezuela's National Assembly called Tuesday for the government to expel the European Union's ambassador to Caracas, in response to new EU sanctions against 19 Venezuelan officials.

The Assembly, which is controlled by President Nicolas Maduro's party, approved a "rejection agreement" of the sanctions and plans to "urge" the head of state to "declare persona non grata the head of the diplomatic delegation" from the EU, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, in order to proceed with her "expulsion."

The text, unanimously approved by the deputies, also calls for a revision of the agreement on the EU's presence in Caracas.

"I vote with both hands for the European Union representative to be declared persona non grata," Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodriguez said before calling for the vote.

The Venezuelan government said Tuesday that Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza will meet with Brilhante Pedrosa on Wednesday, along with ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

EU foreign ministers agreed Monday to sanction 19 Venezuelan officials for "undermining democracy" and human rights abuses.

The move brings to 55 the total number of members of Maduro's regime to be slapped with asset freezes and travel bans by the bloc.

The EU expanded the list after rejecting a December legislative election that saw Maduro win total control of parliament after an opposition boycott.

The election results were not recognized by the EU, the United States nor several Latin American countries.

Among the newly sanctioned officials are two members of the National Assembly, the governor of Zulia state, the commander of the armed forces and three members of the Electoral Council, including its president.

On July 29, after a previous round of European sanctions, Maduro declared Brilhante Pedrosa persona non grata and gave her 72 hours to leave the country.

When the deadline passed, however, the government backed down.

More about diplomacia, sancin, Venezuela, unin, europea
More news from
Latest News
Top News
New obesity drug can cut weight down by 20 percent
Tiger Woods in surgery after roll-over car crash
Tina Turner nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
At least 62 inmates dead in Ecuador prison riots
USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box program under review
Lawrence Ferlinghetti, bedrock of the Beat Generation, dead at 101
Financial risk from flooding in U.S. rising due to climate change
Charlotte Vega opens up about 'Wrong Turn' horror film Special
Working from home: Productive vs unproductive debate Special
Jamaica’s web portal exposes traveler data Special