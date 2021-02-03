Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageVenezuela frees crew of two seized Guyana boats

Listen | Print
By AFP     55 mins ago in World

Caracas on Wednesday announced the release of the crew of two Guyana fishing boats that the Venezuelan military had seized last month in waters contested by both countries.

"Yesterday, the 12 Guyanese citizens detained on January 23 were released," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in a statement.

He did not specify whether the boats would be returned.

The boats' seizure is the latest episode in a century-old territorial dispute between the two South American countries that has heated up since US oil giant ExxonMobil discovered crude oil in the region in 2015.

Caracas said its navy caught the vessels "red handed" fishing illegally in Venezuelan waters, a claim rejected by its smaller neighbor Guyana, which maintained the boats were unlawfully seized in its own Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

In December, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro decreed "a new marine territory" that, according to Guyana, extends into its marine and land territory west of the Essequibo River.

Guyana condemned the decree as a violation of its sovereignty and of the fundamental rules of international law, and maintains valid borders were set in 1899 -- while Venezuela says a 1966 treaty nullified that earlier agreement.

Guyana has asked the International Court of Justice to rule on the matter, but Venezuela has said the ICJ has no jurisdiction and will not participate.

More about Venezuela, Guyana, Maritime, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Catching up with Harper Grae: CMT’s 'Next Women of Country' Special
Erdogan hits out at LGBT, students after protests
SCOTUS cancels upcoming Trump-era immigration and wall cases
Q&A: The Wuhan lab at the heart of the leak theory
Eric Martsolf opens up about what he wants his legacy to be Special
Tennis chaos as players, officials isolate after Australia Covid-19 case
Amazon's Bezos, latest tycoon to pursue his 'passion'
US extends New START nuclear treaty with Russia as rifts rise
California may see a year-long season of disasters in 2021
Germany moves to bring Russian vaccine into EU orbit