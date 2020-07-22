Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageVenezuela blasts US reward offer for capture of top official

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Venezuela's government blasted a $5 million US reward offer for information leading to the arrest of the country's Supreme Court president, likening it to something out of the Wild West.

Washington "disrespects the Supreme Court of Justice, in the person of its president, Maikel Moreno, through false accusations and the offer of rewards in the style of the cowboys and the wild and far west," the foreign ministry said late Tuesday.

Venezuela "rejects once again the illegal and coercive actions of the Donald Trump government against the Venezuelan people and its constitutional institutions," it said.

US Secretary of the State Mike Pompeo had earlier announced the reward for information on Moreno, a key figure in the Venezuelan power structure whom the US accuses of corruption.

Moreno has been on the Treasury Department's black list since 2017.

According to Pompeo, the Supreme Court president has received bribes in recent years to influence his decisions.

Considered loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, the Supreme Court in 2017 neutralized the country's only opposition-controlled branch of government, the National Assembly, declaring it in contempt and nullifying its decisions.

The National Assembly speaker, Juan Guaido, has led an opposition challenge to Maduro's leadership, declaring himself acting president 18 months ago in a move backed by the US and more than 50 countries.

Washington has since targeted Maduro and top Venezuelan officials with a raft of sanctions in a bid to force the socialist leader from power.

The United States, like many international observers and the Venezuelan opposition, considers Maduro's 2018 re-election to have been fraudulent.

Crisis-wracked Venezuela has been in recession for nearly seven years and has the highest rate of inflation in the world, while millions live in poverty.

More about Venezuela, US, Politics, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Synagogue attack 'not a mistake', insists neo-Nazi at German trial
Jo Weil shares exciting news for 'Forbidden Love' fans
Lin Shaye talks about 2020 Emmy win, 'EastSiders,' new projects Special
Tackling Dengue fever by turning female mosquitoes into males
Major European mobile operator hit by ransomware attack Special
US signs $2 billion vaccine deal with Pfizer and BioNTech
Chatting with Ian Buchanan: Emmy award-winning daytime actor Special
US House defeats an amendment to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
US-Chinese tensions soar as consulate ordered to shut
Op-Ed: Australia’s second wave — Anger, not following rules, deaths