Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageVaccinated Americans don't need masks outdoors away from crowds: official

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer need to wear masks outdoors, except at crowded events, US government health authorities said Tuesday.

Under the newly released guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, fully vaccinated people can eat, walk or attend small gatherings outside without a mask.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing many things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," the government body said in a statement.

Masks are still considered necessary for vaccinated people if they are at concerts, parades or large sporting events, even when outdoors, the CDC said.

Indoor activities remain under a masks recommendation. This includes movie theaters and even "uncrowded" indoor shopping centers and museums, the CDC said.

The CDC stressed that its newly relaxed guidance only applies to people who have had their full vaccine doses and are two weeks past the final shot.

More than half of all US adults have now received at least one of two vaccine doses. The surging rate of people seeking out vaccines has begun to taper, but new Covid-19 cases are also falling.

More about Health, Virus, US, Masks
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Albania PM prepares to celebrate as third term beckons
Canadian military sent to Ontario to help out in COVID crisis
Trent Dawson talks about 2021 Soap Con Live virtual fan event Special
Eritrean troops block, loot food aid in Tigray: documents
Greek former neo-Nazi MEP arrested in Brussels
Interview: Lena Stone opens up 'Wrong Place' pop single Special
Online music marketplace Reverb suffers data loss Special
Antonino Aiello Catalyzes Growth of Contemporary Linen Market
French generals cause backlash with 'civil war' warning
Ukraine soldiers on alert despite Russia's drawdown