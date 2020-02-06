By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World The Cherokee Nation is the first tribe in the United States to receive an invitation to deposit its traditional heirloom seeds to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway. The vault is large enough to hold 4.5 million varieties of crops and currently holds more than 980,000 samples from nearly every country in the world. It currently holds everything from endangered Bermuda beans to everyday crop seeds like wheat and rice. Svalbard Global Seed Vault Martyn Smith from London, England Now, the seed vault will hold an additional nine seed samples of Cherokee heirloom crops - all of them predating the first European settlements in what is now the United States. The Cherokee Nation is the first U.S. tribe to be so honored. The Cherokee Nation's heirloom seeds will be deposited The seeds include Cherokee White Eagle Corn, the tribe’s most sacred corn, which is typically used during cultural activities, and three other varieties of corn grown for consumption in distinct locations to keep the strains pure. Other seeds sent to the seed bank include Cherokee Long Greasy Beans, Cherokee Trail of Tears Beans, Cherokee Turkey Gizzard black and brown beans, and Cherokee Candy Roaster Squash, according to (L to R) Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha with heirloom seeds being sent to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway. Anadisgoi "It is such an honor to have a piece of our culture preserved forever," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in a statement, according to This all came about after a National Public Radio program aired in 2019 about the Cherokee Nation's heirloom seed program. After the interview, Senior Director of Environmental Resources Pat Gwin was contacted by Luigi Guarino, director of science for the Global Crop Diversity Trust. “He sent me an email and said they would be honored to have the tribe’s seeds in the seed vault,” said Gwin. “This is a tremendous opportunity and honor for the tribe. Additionally, knowing the Cherokee Nation’s seeds will be forever protected and available to us, and us only is a quite valuable thing indeed.” The seed vault, often called the "doomsday vault," stores copies of the world's seeds and was created to preserve seeds and crop diversity to protect future generations in the event of a catastrophe that devastates food supplies.The vault is large enough to hold 4.5 million varieties of crops and currently holds more than 980,000 samples from nearly every country in the world. It currently holds everything from endangered Bermuda beans to everyday crop seeds like wheat and rice.Now, the seed vault will hold an additional nine seed samples of Cherokee heirloom crops - all of them predating the first European settlements in what is now the United States. The Cherokee Nation is the first U.S. tribe to be so honored. The Cherokee Nation's heirloom seeds will be deposited in Svalbard on Feb. 25, along with other 2020 additions.The seeds include Cherokee White Eagle Corn, the tribe’s most sacred corn, which is typically used during cultural activities, and three other varieties of corn grown for consumption in distinct locations to keep the strains pure. Other seeds sent to the seed bank include Cherokee Long Greasy Beans, Cherokee Trail of Tears Beans, Cherokee Turkey Gizzard black and brown beans, and Cherokee Candy Roaster Squash, according to Anadisgoi, the official Cherokee newsroom."It is such an honor to have a piece of our culture preserved forever," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in a statement, according to CNN News . "Generations from now, these seeds will still hold our history and there will always be a part of the Cherokee Nation in the world."This all came about after a National Public Radio program aired in 2019 about the Cherokee Nation's heirloom seed program. After the interview, Senior Director of Environmental Resources Pat Gwin was contacted by Luigi Guarino, director of science for the Global Crop Diversity Trust.“He sent me an email and said they would be honored to have the tribe’s seeds in the seed vault,” said Gwin. “This is a tremendous opportunity and honor for the tribe. Additionally, knowing the Cherokee Nation’s seeds will be forever protected and available to us, and us only is a quite valuable thing indeed.” More about svalbard seed vault, Cherokee nation, heirloom seeds, First native tribe, predate European settlement svalbard seed vault Cherokee nation heirloom seeds First native tribe predate European set...