Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS won't join global coronavirus vaccine effort led by WHO

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in World
The U.S. announced Tuesday that it would not join an international coalition, called COVAX, to find and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine worldwide due to the group's association with the World Health Organization.
COVAX is a global initiative aimed at working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries worldwide equitable access to safe and effective vaccines, once they are licensed and approved.
The COVAX Facility is co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
The WHO announced last week that 172 countries are engaged in discussions to potentially participate in the initiative. On Monday, the European Commission confirmed it would contribute 400 million euros ($478 million) to the initiative, while it was announced that Germany had also joined but was still negotiating the amount of its contribution.
However, White House spokesperson, Judd Deere issued a terse statement saying, "The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China."
"This President will spare no expense to ensure that any new vaccine maintains our own FDA's gold standard for safety and efficacy, is thoroughly tested, and saves lives," Deere added, reports CNN.
Forbes is reporting that according to the Washington Post, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar had "interest in exploring some type of role in Covax… but there was resistance in some corners of the government and a belief that the U.S. has enough coronavirus vaccine candidates in advanced clinical trials that it can go it alone."
The Trump administration's determination to "go it alone" flies in the face of WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's claim that "for the world to recover faster, it has to recover together, because it's a globalized world: the economies are intertwined."
"Equal access to a COVID-19 vaccine is the key to beating the virus and paving the way for recovery from the pandemic," said Stefan Löfven, the prime minister of Sweden.
Needless to say, but the administration's decision marks a notable bet on Operation Warp Speed, the federal government's effort to speed development of drugs, vaccines and other measures to fight the pandemic.
More about Who, coronavirus vaccine, COVAX, US refusal, global effort
 
Latest News
Top News
Q&A: New, walkthrough thermal scanning to screen for COVID-19 Special
Op-Ed: Facebook terms update 1 October — Much needed and useful
BTS talks 'Dynamite' No. 1 debut on Billboard, thank ARMY fans Special
Russia steps up support for Belarus' Lukashenko
Iran hails support for nuclear deal against US
Spurned by allies, Saudi rethinks chequebook diplomacy
Dominic Adriano Albano talks podcast, digital age, future plans Special
Montenegro president ready to give mandate to opposition
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
Macron to back Iraq 'sovereignty' on first Baghdad visit