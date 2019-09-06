Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS woman accused of trafficking 'baby in bag' at Manila airport

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Philippine authorities have charged an American woman with trying to smuggle a six-day-old infant out of the country in a bag she wore around her waist as she tried to board a flight out of the country.

The woman, 42-year-old Jennifer Talbot, had no valid custody documents for the child but managed to make it through security and immigration before personnel at the departure gate confronted her at Manila's international airport on Wednesday.

National Bureau of Investigation officials said she was "carrying an infant baby boy inside a sling bag" as she attempted to depart for a connecting flight on her journey back to the United States.

Prosecutors charged Talbot on Thursday with human trafficking, which if convicted, could send her to prison for decades, officials told reporters at a press conference as Talbot stood by in orange jail clothes.

Investigators believe the baby, who is now in the custody child welfare services, was born to a Filipino mother in the nation's south and then flown to Manila.

The exact circumstances of how Talbot came to have the baby are still under investigation, but authorities believe they have located the birth mother. Prosecutors have not filed any kidnapping charges.

More about Philippines, US, Children, Crime
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Billy Flynn captivates on Days of Our Lives digital series finale Special
Johnson in election mode as he visits Scotland after Brexit setbacks
Ancient DNA study illuminates Indo-European language origins
'It's hell everywhere': collecting Dorian's dead in ravaged Bahamas
Kristin Chenoweth talks new album 'For the Girls' and digital age Special
US deploys 600 troops to Guyana which borders Venezuela
Confusion and delays at Nassau airport hamper hurricane response
Adele reportedly has new music ready following split from husband
French first lady is 'truly ugly,' says Brazilian minister
Review: New Soulpepper staging lights few real sparks in Pinter classic Special