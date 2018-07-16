Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS wants Turkey to buy Patriot missiles, not Russian system

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

The United States is trying to persuade NATO partner Turkey to purchase the Patriot surface-to-air missile system, a US official said Monday, instead of rival Russian equipment.

The NATO alliance is worried Turkey's intent to deploy Russia's S-400 anti-aircraft missile system could provide Moscow with a trove of intelligence on Western war equipment.

The planned purchase has become a major source of friction, and US lawmakers have warned Ankara could face sanctions if it goes ahead with the purchase of the S-400.

"We are concerned that by purchasing these systems from the Russians, it will be supportive of some of the least good behavior that we have seen from them," said Tina Kaidanow, acting assistant secretary of the State Department's Bureau of Political Military Affairs.

She added that the US wants to ensure the systems its allies buy "remain supportive of the strategic relationship between us and our allies."

"In the case of Turkey, that, in our view, is Patriots and we're trying to give the Turks some understanding of what we can do with respect to Patriots."

The US last month warned it could block the delivery of F-35 stealth jets to Turkey if Ankara buys Russia's S-400 system.

More about US, Turkey, Diplomacy, Military, Nato
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Robert Lamm of Chicago opens up about 2018 North American Tour Special
Utilities in Europe to use long-distance drones for inspections
'Shameful': US lawmakers blast Trump over Putin summit
New York State considering legalizing recreational marijuana
Review: Dave Mason and Steve Cropper bring Rock & Soul Revue to Tarrytown Special
Ex-Yellowcard frontman William Ryan Key talks solo shows, music Special
The Washington Post is starting a channel on Amazon-owned Twitch
Fresh DNA tests authenticate bones of Russia tsar, family
Benny Benassi discusses new track with Sofi Tukker, future, Bono Special
Neil Jackson talks 'A.I Tales,' future plans and Jessica Chastain Special