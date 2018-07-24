Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS wants to 'build momentum' for Gulf crisis summit

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The United States is looking to "build some momentum" towards resolving the Gulf crisis ahead of a possible summit in the autumn, a US diplomat said Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Doha in June last year, accusing Qatar of funding terrorism and cosying up to Iran, Riyadh's regional rival.

"We want to build to a point where there will be a meeting of all of the heads of state ... it might be September or it might be October", Ryan Gliha, US charge d'affaires to Qatar, told journalists.

The US will "try to build some momentum" ahead of the summit to make it a "big success" when President Donald Trump calls Gulf leaders together, the charge d'affaires added.

Gliha did not specify a venue for the proposed initiative.

In late May, Kuwait's deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah told AFP a summit between the US and Gulf nations would be "an opportunity to put an end to the crisis".

Kuwait has attempted to mediate the spat between Doha and its Gulf peers.

More about Qatar, US, Diplomacy, Gulf
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Scientists report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
Karen Waldrup lands on four Billboard charts with 'Justified' CD
Bemba in spotlight as DR Congo opens registration for election bids
Navigation startup for self-driving cars nabs $80 million
Erdogan calls Ozil, praises exit from German team
Elton John blasts 'bigoted' nations for hampering AIDS fight
Dutch halt Viagra in pregnancy trial after 11 babies die
Hungary slams EU legal action over asylum seekers
China's persistent food and drug safety problem
Arctic people were spinning yarn before the Vikings arrived